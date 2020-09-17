news

Storm Alia cuts off over 3,500 households from power

Stormy seas off Saaremaa.
Stormy seas off Saaremaa. Source: Margus Muld/ERR
Storm Alia, which made landfall in Estonia overnight with wind speeds exceeding 32 m/s in some cases, has led to over 3,500 households without power so far, primarily on Estonia's western islands.

The storm, the result of a low pressure area moving from the northwest via Finland and clashing with warm air which had been over Estonia yesterday, was forecast, with the state weather service (Riigi ilmateenistus) issuing a severe weather warning for the north and west of the country Wednesday afternoon. 

As of 11.30 a.m., over 3,500 households were without power due to the storm, though the figure may grow as the storm is not forecast to peter out until Thursday evening. 

Around 60,000 households in Finland have been cut off due to the storm. 

Over 1,800 consumption points were without power on Saaremaa and Muhu, with close to 600 in the same predicament on neighboring Hiiumaa, grid distributor Elektrilevi says. 

A similar number were cut off in Harju County, including Tallinn. 

Wind speeds can reach up to 32 m/s (Force 11 on the Beaufort scale) in gusts, and have been clocked at over 35 m/s (Force 12) on the west cost of Finland. 

Eckerö and Viking Line have canceled most of their ferry services between Tallinn and Helsinki; Tallink, and TS Laevad, which connects the islands to the mainland, say they are keeping an eye on the situation. 

Storms in October and December last year led to tens of thousands being cut-off, principally in South Estonia, and in some cases for several days. Another storm in February this year saw the outages number exceed 3,000.

Elektrilevi operates an outages map updated in real time here

-- 

Editor: Andrew Whyte

