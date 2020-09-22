Vikerraadio marks European Day of Languages with quiz and prizes

news

European Day of Languages falls on September 26.
To mark European Day of Languages, ERR radio station Vikerraadio is holding a language-identification competition – with the first prize an electronic tablet – this Friday, September 25.

The quiz, organized in conjunction with the European Commission Representation in Estonia and the Tallinn European School (TES), is open from Friday at 7 a.m. on the Vikerraadio site here, and is open to entry until 7 p.m. the next day, Saturday, September 26 – European Day of Languages itself.

The questions can be answered in either English or Estonian, but the point is to listen to pupils and teachers from TES read a segment of "Alice in Wonderland" by Lewis Carroll, in 15 different official EU languages, and guess the correct language in each case.

A draw from all the correct entries will be made for the first prize of a tablet computer, as well as runner-up prizes including two tickets to the Estonian National Ballet's performance of "Alice in Wonderland" at the Estonia Theater in Tallinn.

The winners will be announced at 9.20 a.m. on Sunday, September 27, on the "Vikerhommik" radio show on Vikerraadio, along with the correct answers, which will also be published on the Vikerraadio website.

Other events marking European Day of Languages in Estonia are here (link in Estonian).

Worldwide Estonian Language Week, a separate event, also runs this week.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

