Health Board: Automated calls being sent to covid patients' close contacts

Ester Öpik
Ester Öpik
Automated messages are being sent to the phones of people who have come into contact with a coronavirus patient, head of the northern regional department of the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Monday.

Ester Öpik, the head of the northern regional department of the Health Board, said the call urges people to isolate as contact with a person who has tested positive for coronavirus has already been confirmed.

"It says that you are dangerous and should reorganize your life and stay in isolation for 14 days," Öpik told ETV's "Ringvaade".

If the person who receives the call has questions, they can call the helpline set up for the coronavirus pandemic on 1247.

Editor: Helen Wright

