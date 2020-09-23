Tartu bus station to undergo renovation

Tartu's bus station will be given a fresh, new look which should be completed by next summer.

The appearance of Tartu bus station is outdated, its owners and the CEO of the Tasku Center, told "Aktuaalne kaamera" on Tuesday. Now the companies are planning a completely new look for the bus station.

"Since so many people are still going through here, it is inevitably worn out, dirty and people want a more modern environment," said Annika Oja, CEO of Tasku.

The bus station will be more spacious in the future and large windows will be installed on the street side. Separate seats will also be added.

As the Tallinn bus station is operated by the same company, designs with the capital's building will also be incorporated in Tartu.

The bus station has been operating for almost 10 years, and the last big renovation was five years ago.

The new design of the bus station has been created by architect Kati Haki.

