New cafes will open along Tartu's Emajõgi River in 2021 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Three cafes will open along the Emajõgi River in summer 2021.
Cafe Chef, Gustav Cafe and Väike Kuuba will open cafes along Tartu's Emajõgi River next summer, Tartu City Government said on Tuesday.

More than 20 bids were received for the tenders put out for Vabaduse puiestee 1c.

Tartu Deputy Mayor Raimond Tamm said the competition had been a success. 

"Despite the difficult year, the interest of entrepreneurs in the competition was very high. This, in turn, will encourage us to find and create new opportunities for and on the river in the future. We are pleased that the 10-year lease period made it possible to offer high-quality and attractive architectural solutions that help to create a very pleasant environment for visitors by the river," he said. 

Thee catering establishments must start operating on June 1, 2021.

Editor: Helen Wright

