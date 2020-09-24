Equality commissioner: Isolating somebody without real cause is not right

The office of the Commissioner for Equality has received three appeals over forced stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic, the commissioner, Liisa-Ly Pakosta, says.

Pakosta confirmed that the principle that those displaying symptoms should stay at home, remains.

However, when the symptoms are present, but the cause is not an infectious virus and the individual is also able to work or study, there is no real reason to isolate that person, Pakosta told ETV magazine show "Terevisioon" Thursday morning.

Isolating somebody without cause is not right, and it could constitute discrimination over a disability or other aspect, she added.

Pakosta said that such situations can be solved by informing schools or employers so that they could adjust their learning or working processes.

The complaints the commission received concerned both adult employees and schoolchildren, she said.

