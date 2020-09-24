news

Equality commissioner: Isolating somebody without real cause is not right ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Liisa Pakosta
Liisa Pakosta Source: ERR
News

The office of the Commissioner for Equality has received three appeals over forced stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic, the commissioner, Liisa-Ly Pakosta, says.

Pakosta confirmed that the principle that those displaying symptoms should stay at home, remains.

However, when the symptoms are present, but the cause is not an infectious virus and the individual is also able to work or study, there is no real reason to isolate that person, Pakosta told ETV magazine show "Terevisioon" Thursday morning.

Isolating somebody without cause is not right, and it could constitute discrimination over a disability or other aspect, she added.

Pakosta said that such situations can be solved by informing schools or employers so that they could adjust their learning or working processes.

The complaints the commission received concerned both adult employees and schoolchildren, she said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino, Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:18

Ratas: Government will discuss Estonia ferry disaster investigation soon

16:12

Kristjan Port: Are we interested in finding next doping cases?

15:46

Urmas Reitelmann: Riigikogu sinks into mud league

15:23

Estonian embassy in Washington: Freeh reputation not impeccable

15:15

FC Flora to continue Europa League odyssey Thursday evening

15:12

Estonia to support Belarusian civil society with €100,000

14:59

Health Board: 44 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in last 24 hours Updated

14:52

Tourists from Estonia cannot visit Finland from Monday

14:48

Printing press breakdown means Äripäev Thursday issue will appear Friday

14:22

Equality commissioner: Isolating somebody without real cause is not right

13:56

Nationwide alcohol sales ban in force from midnight Thursday

13:28

Health Board to receive €15 million for coronavirus testing

12:57

Sports journalists: Doping penalties in Estonia far too lenient

12:34

Penal Code amendment allows blood doping athletes to be tried for fraud

12:11

President Kaljulaid meets with US Under Secretary of State Keith Krach

11:42

Government restricts number of people at indoor events to 750 Updated

11:13

Mart Helme: All EU states should agree on migration and asylum pact

11:06

Popov: Masks will surely save lives

10:40

Tartu waiting for residents' views on Climate Action Plan

10:09

Judge: Doping abuse a matter of strong public interest

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Watch Again

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: