Printing press breakdown means Äripäev Thursday issue will appear Friday
Financial daily Äripäev will be published on Friday, September 25 this week, instead of its regular Thursday, as the result of a printing error, the newspaper announced.
On Thursday evening, the paper's printing house announced that a printing press was broken, which caused the delay, Äripäev announced.
Editor: Roberta Vaino
Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.