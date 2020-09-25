Weather: Indian summer continues into weekend

The seemingly unseasonable warm weather in Estonia continues Friday and into the weekend, with temperatures exceeding 20C during the day, in the southeast of the country, and with sunshine to go with it.

Friday morning sees cloud, particularly in the east of the country, with patches of rain. As has been the case in the past few days, the morning will be warm, up to 15C with a westerly breeze.

During the day the cloud over eastern Estonia is set to dissipate, though it will remain cloudy in the north and west, only clearing up there in the evening, with showers likely in Tallinn and along the north coast.

Friday's daytime forecast. Source: ERR

The wind will shift to a southeasterly direction, at speeds of 3-8 m/s, though in gusts of up to 11 m/s on the islands.

The warm conditions will remain, especially in the southeast of the country, where the mercury could reach 22C as the sunshine continues

This somewhat mixed bag of weather will remain over the weekend – sunshine and warm temperatures but with some cloud; the beginning of the new week will bring a drop in temperature of a few degrees, and patches of rain, but still pretty warm as we head into October.

Weekend forecast. Source: ERR

