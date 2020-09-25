news

Estonia allocates €50,000 to alleviate humanitarian crisis in Yemen

News
Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tallinn.
Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tallinn.
News

Estonia has pledge to support the alleviation of the humanitarian situation in Yemen with €50,000 through the World Food Programme.

A pledging event was held on Wednesday during the week of high-level meetings of the UN General Assembly to help alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Yemen and prevent a famine.

The event was held on the initiative of the Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO) and Sweden, and Estonia was represented by Andres Rundu, the Undersecretary for Economic and Development Affairs.

Rundu said the treatment of civilians in Yemen and the lack of a functional infrastructure are concerning.

"Humanitarian aid must reach the communities in Yemen. Currently, there is a lack of essential services and even clean drinking water. Increasing instability and violence have affected the fight against the coronavirus. Estonia calls on all parties to uphold humanitarian rights," Rundu said.

He emphasised that a comprehensive long-term solution was needed to alleviate the Yemen crisis. 

Yemen is currently experiencing the world's worst man-made humanitarian crisis. 80 percent of the population needs humanitarian aid and nearly 10 million people are facing famine.

The military conflict that erupted in 2014 is continuing in the country. Economically, Yemen is in an extremely difficult situation; the country has been ravaged by natural disasters and this year, by the coronavirus epidemic.

-- 

Editor: Helen Wright

