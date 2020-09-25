news

Latvian National Library opens exhibition for Jaan Kross centennial ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Jaan Kross' exhibition in Latvian National Library.
Jaan Kross' exhibition in Latvian National Library. Source: Läti rahvusraamatukogu
News

On September 23, an exhibition entitled "Romaan ajalooga", honoring what would have been Estonian writer and poet Jaan Kross' (1920-2007) 100th birthday, opened at the Latvian National Library in Riga.

The exhibition is divided into seven "chapters" - the anniversary, heritage, fame chapters, poetry, prose and translations chapters, as well as a section on the branching-out abilities of the creative person. Visitors can take a look at the photo gallery, replete with extra explanations of Kross' life, and can also get a postcard adorned with a portratit photo of Jaan and Ellen Kross (1928-2016), made by Kaspars Goba in 2006.

The author of the idea is the Latvian poet Inese Zandere, translator Maima Grīnberga, project manager Anda Boluža, artist Verners Timoško, Jaan Kross' daughter Maarja Undusk, Finn Jouko Vanhanen, the Estonian National Library and the Estonian Literature Information Center also participated in the exhibition.

The head of the special collections of the Latvian National Library, Dagnija Baltina, said that even though Kross was an Estonian poet, his writings are about and to Latvians as well, in some sense.

The exhibition will be open until the end of the year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino, Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

language day

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:03

MEP: National defense loan not completely unrealistic

15:55

Price and quality of masks vary widely in Estonian pharmacies

15:46

Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania extend sanctions on Belarusian officials

15:32

In case you missed it: September 19-25

15:04

Latvian National Library opens exhibition for Jaan Kross centennial

14:39

Police and Border Guard Board to unleash Terror on criminals

14:05

SDE youth wants to define marriage as gender-neutral union in Constitution

13:49

Eesti Post supervisory board dismisses CEO Ansi Arumeel

13:23

Football Association asks UEFA for extension on venue confirmation

12:59

Lithuanian minister: Rail Baltic management model poses threat to continuity Updated

12:57

Kontaveit and Kanepi could meet in third round of French Open

12:31

Justice minister: Government has power to make mask-wearing mandatory

11:41

Estonia allocates €50,000 to alleviate humanitarian crisis in Yemen

11:17

Health Board: 42 new cases of coronavirus recorded in last 24 hours

11:06

Tourism sector hopes for rapid reopening of Finnish border

10:41

Minister of Social Affairs: We want to avoid closing the country

10:37

Tourists from Estonia cannot visit Finland from Monday Updated

10:14

Riigikogu members sign international letter condemning Belarus violence

09:52

Video: Flora thorugh in Europa League qualifier on penalties

09:23

Ratings: Coronavirus handling may be behind Center losing ground to Reform

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Watch Again

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: