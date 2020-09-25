Latvian National Library opens exhibition for Jaan Kross centennial

On September 23, an exhibition entitled "Romaan ajalooga", honoring what would have been Estonian writer and poet Jaan Kross' (1920-2007) 100th birthday, opened at the Latvian National Library in Riga.

The exhibition is divided into seven "chapters" - the anniversary, heritage, fame chapters, poetry, prose and translations chapters, as well as a section on the branching-out abilities of the creative person. Visitors can take a look at the photo gallery, replete with extra explanations of Kross' life, and can also get a postcard adorned with a portratit photo of Jaan and Ellen Kross (1928-2016), made by Kaspars Goba in 2006.

The author of the idea is the Latvian poet Inese Zandere, translator Maima Grīnberga, project manager Anda Boluža, artist Verners Timoško, Jaan Kross' daughter Maarja Undusk, Finn Jouko Vanhanen, the Estonian National Library and the Estonian Literature Information Center also participated in the exhibition.

The head of the special collections of the Latvian National Library, Dagnija Baltina, said that even though Kross was an Estonian poet, his writings are about and to Latvians as well, in some sense.

The exhibition will be open until the end of the year.



