Reinsalu hopes to raise Armenia, Azerbaijan tensions at UN Security Council

Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) expressed concern on Sunday about the escalation of events in Armenia and Azerbaijan and said Estonia hopes to raise the issue at the United Nations Security Council.

The minister posted a statement on social media calling for "all parties to exercise restraint" and said Estonia supports a peaceful resolution.

The BBC reported on Sunday: "One of the world's oldest conflicts, a territorial dispute between Armenia and Azerbaijan, has re-erupted with the heaviest clashes in years.

"At least 23 people were reported to have been killed on Sunday as the two ex-Soviet republics battled over the Nagorno-Karabakh region. The region is internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan but controlled by ethnic Armenians.

"Martial law has been declared amid the violence in some parts of Azerbaijan, as well as in Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh."

Map of the Nagorno Karabakh (Mägi-Karabahh) region. Source: Nagorno Karabakh Observer / ERR

Estonia to raise the situation at the UNSC

In a statement released on Sunday, Reinsalu said: "The situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh region is extremely concerning. I call on both parties to end hostilities immediately and take every measure to prevent a further escalation of the situation. Using violence to solve differences is to be condemned.

"It is crucial for both sides to immediately end hostilities and embark on a peaceful resolution of their differences. As a member of the UN Security Council, Estonia is consulting with the Council members if the issue shall be raised at the meeting of the UN Security Council"

Reinsalu is in contact with the Armenian and Azerbaijan foreign ministers and will emphasize the importance of a peaceful solution to the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh (Mägi-Karabahh).

"Estonia considers it essential for states to resolve their differences without military intervention. We stand for following the rules-based order when it comes to security issues. According to international law, states can co-exist peacefully," Reinsalu said.

"The situation is serious and has an impact on peace and security in the entire region," he added.

Mihkelson: The escalation is a threat to the whole region

Marko Mihkelson Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Member of the Riigikogu and deputy chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee Marko Mihkelson told ERR: "Heavy weapons are in use. According to preliminary reports, civilians have already died."

He added that the conflict has a deeper history than the frozen conflict of the past 30 years.

"In recent weeks, relations have become very tense between Turkey and Russia. We know that Turkey is actively supporting Azerbaijan, but it is known that Russia is present with its forces in Armenia, and there are reports that in recent weeks Turkey has sent weapons to Azerbaijan, such as an F-16 assault plane with its crews, as well as fighters. It cannot be ruled out that there is a much broader context behind this tense situation today, and it is very dangerous," said Mihkelson. Turkey is a NATO member.

He pointed out that the conflict which flared up a few weeks ago had receded, but this time it may not be the case.

"The current situation, where both accuse each other of launching a massive military attack, shows that the chances of the conflict escalating are likely to be quite high in the coming hours and days," Mihkelson warned on Sunday.

"Any escalation there could now significantly worsen the security situation, not only in the South Caucasus, but more broadly."

He believes that Estonia has a big role to play in the UN Security Council.

Director of the Estonian Centre of Eastern Partnership Gert Antsu. Source: ERR

When asked how the situation could impact Estonia and the security of the wider region, director of the Estonian Centre of Eastern Partnership Gert Antsu told ERR News: "The impact on Estonia is more of an indirect nature at the moment, obviously regional security in South Caucasus takes a big hit as does international law. Although if neighbouring states - including a member of NATO - would get involved then the repercussions would reach us more directly.

"Looking at it from the viewpoint of our centre, the conflict may well have a significant impact on the implementation of our projects supporting reforms in Armenia - although the Covid situation already makes travelling there practically impossible for the time being.

"The flaring up of the conflict is very unfortunate and it is already claiming innocent lives, I hope the fighting can be stopped as soon as possible."

