Seven destinations can be flown to from Tallinn Airport from Monday

From Monday, September 28, a total of seven destinations can be flown to from Tallinn Airport.

Warsaw, Copenhagen, Frankfurt, Riga, Helsinki and London can be flown to regardless of infection rate.

In addition, it is possible to fly to Paphos in Cyprus this week.

Passengers coming from Warsaw, Copenhagen, Frankfurt and London are required to stay in quarantine for 14-days.

