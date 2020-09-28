news

Seven destinations can be flown to from Tallinn Airport from Monday

News
Tallinn Airport.
Tallinn Airport. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

From Monday, September 28, a total of seven destinations can be flown to from Tallinn Airport.

Warsaw, Copenhagen, Frankfurt, Riga, Helsinki and London can be flown to regardless of infection rate.

In addition, it is possible to fly to Paphos in Cyprus this week.

Passengers coming from Warsaw, Copenhagen, Frankfurt and London are required to stay in quarantine for 14-days.

--

Editor: Roberta Vaino

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

