Government to continue state budget negotiations on Tuesday

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) said on Monday the government will discuss the state budget and the budget strategy at meetings on Tuesday and the budget will then be forwarded to the Riigikogu.

"On Wednesday, September 30, the budget 2021 will be handed over to the Riigikogu and in addition, of course, the government must also adopt the state budget strategy of 2021-2024," he said.

On Friday, the prime minister said that certain sections of the budget are still open, but the completed document will be ready by September 29.

Ratas confirmed the new information regarding the sinking of the cruise ferry Estonia hasn't interrupted the negotiations of the state budget and it will be finished by the deadline.

