news

Estonia's first Ambassador at Large for Human Rights takes office ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

news
Minna-Liina Lind.
Minna-Liina Lind. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
news

Estonia's first ambassador at large for human rights and migration Minna-Liina Lind has started work at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Lind said the creation of the position is a clear sign of the need to respond to global developments.

She said the state-sponsored violence in Belarus was an example of how a lack of democracy over a long period of time has affected the fundamental rights of the people and their possibilities to express their discontent.

"I have been involved with UN topics for years. Among other things, Ambassador Tiina Intelmann and I led the foundation of the UN gender equality entity UN Women in 2010 in New York, and its success stories include achievements in fighting violence against women," Lind said.

She added that advancing human rights in both international organisations as well as through bilateral and development cooperation was an important instrument for ensuring security and stability.

Lind has worked at the ministry since 2004 and UN topics both in the Policy Department of the ministry and at Estonia's mission to the UN. She was in charge of Estonia's campaign for UN Security Council membership between 2014 and 2018.

Many countries, including Finland, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom, have special envoys for human rights, and last week, Denmark appointed a special representative for migration.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) said her appointment shows Estonia's determination to participate actively in various international human rights associations.

Last year, Estonia was among the founders of the Media Freedom Coalition initiated by the United Kingdom and the International Religious Freedom Alliance established by the United States.  

He added the appointment of the new envoy highlighted migration topics to present Estonia's positions on the regulation of migration issues, and improved international cooperation towards preventing irregular migration and organising migration issues in a way that would ensure the discretion of states.  

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:28

TalTech engineers doubt MS Estonia sank due to submarine collision

12:01

Ministry advisor: New MS Estonia investigation should definitely go ahead

11:55

Estonia's first Ambassador at Large for Human Rights takes office

11:50

Government agrees to lift coronavirus limit for direct flights to Estonia

11:28

'Car-free Avenue' revived economy, attracted people to Tartu

11:07

Health Board: 49 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed

10:52

Second wave of coronavirus has brought more work to ambulance crews

10:22

Scientist: Estonia is in starting phase of second COVID-19 wave

09:56

Nordica chair: 2020 deficit will be lower than €23 million forecast by EU

09:24

AK: Those close to victims of ferry disaster want to know the truth

08:58

Ansip: MS Estonia hole discovery cause enough for new sinking investigation

08:29

Aggregated ratings: Reform remains top in public support

28.09

Health Board: Despite rise in coronavirus cases, situation under control

28.09

Hospital chairman: The virus coming to the hospital was like a bad dream

28.09

Coronavirus round-up: September 21-27

28.09

Court: Members of ERJK don't need to be independent from their party

28.09

Ski coaches see lack of snow as larger problem than doping

28.09

Estonia joins EU cooperation framework on quantum communication

28.09

Aab: Development of Ida-Viru County requires reorganization of industry

28.09

HOIA downloaded by almost 145,000 people

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Watch Again

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: