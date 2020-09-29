Kivi: Estonian language research is strongly represented in future plans

Minister of Culture Tõnis Lukas (Isamaa) presented near future plans in the Riigikogu's culture commission and talked about the ministry's priorities, which committee member Signe Kivi (Reform) reiterated is an important entry in future culture budgets.

Lukas confirmed once again that it is tricky to expect an overall nationwide increase in operating and salary subsidies in all areas from the government, because loan money following the coronavirus pandemic cannot directly be used for salary raises, ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported Monday.

However, Lukas emphasized that within the cultural sphere, operating subsidies would increase, which will percolate down to people's salaries indirectly.

Signe Kivi also highlighted that improving Estonian language studies is still a priority in the plans.

"I have to say that I like the fact that we have been able to protect a very important area from the Ministry of Finance, namely studying Estonian language and culture and also financing it. But in what capacity is yet to be known," Kivi said.

"Salaries of cultural employees will probably not increase; attempts are being made to conserve operating subsidies," she added.

--

