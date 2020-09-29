Gallery: "Ringvaade" hosts to greet viewers from their homes

ETV current affairs show "Ringvaade" has rearranged its working practices after two staff members on the show tested positive for COVID-19, with Jüri Muttika taking on the host's mantel this week. Regular presenters Marko Reikop and Grete Lõbu will instead be greeting the viewers from their homes, via video link-up.

Some of the "Ringvaade" team have tested positive for COVID-19 and yet report feeling well, whereas others, who had been unwell and exhibited classic coronavirus symptoms, in fact tested negative.

Reporter Hannes Hermalüla and editor Teet Teder have both tested positive for the coronavirus, hence the switch.

Hermaküla admitted that he does not have any significant symptoms. "I really feel totally normal and it is strange to be sittin at home and twiddling my thumbs. But still, I am completely ready to do everything from home."

Teder also said that he feels fine. "I cough from time to time, but I don't really feel as though I'm sick. If we didn't have the kind of a situation we do right now, then I would probably be much more active than I am now," he said.

Noone else connected with "Ringvaade" has contracted coronavirus, so far. "I don't have any symptoms, I am completely healthy and I think I will stay so. At least I hope so," anchor Marko Reikop said.

Reikop's co-host, Grete Lõbu, said she hasn't seen any symptoms at present either, though she had last week. "At the beginning of last week, I was actually a little wary because Hannes had the same symptoms that I had - I was tired and I had muscle ache. Then I took a coronavirus test and it returned negative. But after taking it, I met with someone who was COVID-19 positive, so I am still having to be in self-isolation," Lõbu said.

Reporter Christel Karits, who stayed home with a fever last week, nonetheless also tested negative for COVID-19. "When I looked at the result, I thought it was not possible. All the symptoms that could have been vited, I had," Karits said.

