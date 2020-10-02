Weather: Couple of nice days ahead, before rain takes over on Sunday

Friday morning will have little cloud coverage with fog developing in some regions. Easterly winds will blow at 3-8 m/s and might raise up to 11 m/s on the islands. Temperatures in the range of 5-10 C, up to 12 C on the coasts, are forecast for the morning.

The day will be dry and with intermittent clouds. The easterly wind will pick up just a bit and will blow at 4-10 m/s with gusts reaching 13 m/s on the coasts. Temperatures are forecast to remain around 17C on the mainland, a degree or two lower on the islands.

Weather for Friday, October 2, 2020. Source: ERR

A high pressure area over Russia will remain strong on Friday and the coming weekend with an additional high area also developing on the coasts of the Barents Sea, leading to a dry Friday and Saturday, with temperatures on Saturday reaching 16C.

While the weekend is forecast to start off nice and sunny, rain will take over the land on Sunday and is expected to last for the first half of next week, although with temperatures remaining in the range of 15-17C for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Overnight temperatures are also decent with lows forecast to be at 9C.

Weather for October 3-6, as of Friday, October 2. Source: ERR

