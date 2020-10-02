news

Health Board: 57 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Social distancing sign at T1 Mall in Tallinn.
Social distancing sign at T1 Mall in Tallinn. Source: ERR
News

Fifty-seven new coronavirus cases have been found in Estonia in the past 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) reports, the majority of them in Harju County, including Tallinn, with 43 cases.

Five cases were found in Ida-Viru County and four on Saaremaa.

One new case was reported for Viljandi, Rapla, Lääne and Põlva counties each, with one more case not having a recorded address in the population register.

There are currently 36 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, two of whom are on assisted breathing and two of whom are in intensive care, the Health Board reports.

A total of 217,714 primary coronavirus tests have been carried out in Estonia since the end of January, with 3,507 of these returning positive.

The new cases bring Estonia's COVID-19 14-day rate per 100,000 people to 52.22.

There are an estimated 694 active cases in Estonia, the bulk of them in Harju and Ida-Viru counties.

More information is available on the koroonakaart site here.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:14

NyxAir to operate flights between Kuressaare and Tallinn

11:03

Health Board: 57 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

10:47

Next year's budget forsees 14 percent increase in fuel excise duty inflows

10:12

EU leaders approve sanctions against Belarus

09:46

Portal: EKRE behind Estonia refusal to sign Macron statement

09:10

Coalition still undecided on marriage referendum question

08:28

Weather: Couple of nice days ahead, before rain takes over on Sunday

01.10

Tiina Ann Kirss: My parents were boat refugees

01.10

Estonia to sign digital health cooperation deal with WHO

01.10

Average Tallinn apartment prices rose 9.3 percent on year to September

01.10

44-member congregation to get new €1 million Lutheran church in Jõgeva

01.10

Government allocates €600,000 to support Tallinn's green capital 2022 title

01.10

Justice minister ditches forest bill after landowners' complaint

01.10

Second pillar pension fund payments can be temporarily suspended in October

01.10

Estonia proposes President Kersti Kaljulaid as next OECD secretary general Updated

01.10

New Estonian language Bible translation planned for 2039

01.10

Helme: Lifting MS Estonia not on the agenda, would cost over €100 million

01.10

Government prepares for further investigation into Estonia ferry disaster

01.10

Government agrees to support Estonian WRC round in 2021

01.10

Former ambassador Harri Tiido: Belarus as a national project

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Watch Again

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: