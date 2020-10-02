Health Board: 57 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Fifty-seven new coronavirus cases have been found in Estonia in the past 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) reports, the majority of them in Harju County, including Tallinn, with 43 cases.

Five cases were found in Ida-Viru County and four on Saaremaa.

One new case was reported for Viljandi, Rapla, Lääne and Põlva counties each, with one more case not having a recorded address in the population register.

There are currently 36 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, two of whom are on assisted breathing and two of whom are in intensive care, the Health Board reports.

A total of 217,714 primary coronavirus tests have been carried out in Estonia since the end of January, with 3,507 of these returning positive.

The new cases bring Estonia's COVID-19 14-day rate per 100,000 people to 52.22.

There are an estimated 694 active cases in Estonia, the bulk of them in Harju and Ida-Viru counties.

More information is available on the koroonakaart site here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!