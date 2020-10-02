news

Reinsalu welcomes EU sanctions extension on Kerch bridge constructors ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Meeting of the European Commission council on October 1.
Meeting of the European Commission council on October 1. Source: European Union.
News

On Thursday (October 1), the European Union added persons and entities involved in the construction of the Kerch bridge to its sanctions list. Foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu said he welcomed the decision.

The Council of the European Union added two individuals and four entities to the list of those individuals and entities subject to sanctions for actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity for their role in the construction or use of the bridge and railway tracks linking Russia to the illegally annexed Crimean peninsula via the Kerch Strait.

"I welcome the update in the list of European Union sanctions. A united and clear EU policy towards Ukraine once again affirms that we will stand our ground when it comes to supporting the territorial integrity of Ukraine," Reinsalu (Isamaa) said.

"The sanctions policy is our clear response to the illegal annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol."

The listed persons and entities are subject to an entry ban and an asset freeze, and EU citizens and companies are forbidden from making funds available to those listed persons.

Kerch Strait. Source: Google maps.

The names of persons and entities added are available in the October 1, 2020 Official Journal of the European Union. 

The EU imposed restrictive measures in response to aggression against Ukraine, which now applies to a total of 177 people and 48 entities until March 15, 2021.

Economic sanctions targeting the economic sector of Russia specifically are in force until January 31, 2021. Restrictive measures imposed in response to the illegal annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol that only concern the territory of Crimea and Sevastopol are in force until June 23, 2021.

More information about international sanctions and their application is available on the website of the Foreign Ministry and the EU sanctions website.

-- 

Editor: Helen Wright

