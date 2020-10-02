Boy, 13, caught driving parents' Porsche at 200 kilometers per hour

A 13-year-old boy was found behind the wheel of a Porsche in Jarva County by police after being recorded speeding at 200 kilometers per hour while trying to flee from patrol cars.

There were also two passengers in the car - a girl aged 12 and a 16-year-old boy.

At 3 a.m., officers recorded a Porsche driving at 130 kilometers per hour on the Parnu-Rakvere-Someru road between Parnu and Paide in the area of the Sindi bridge (Sindi sild).

The officers signalled for the vehicle to stop, but the driver ignored the signal, sped up and attempted to flee from the patrol car.

Henry Murumaa, chief of patrol at the Pärnu police station, said that the speed of the car fleeing the police at times hit 200 kmh.

"The patrol that started chasing the vehicle involved reinforcements in the operation to remove the dangerous vehicle, and a second patrol in the Vandra area set up a road barrier to stop the car. The driver of the Porsche managed to elude the barrier, however, after which a Paide patrol that had come to the aid of the Parnu patrols created a new barrier immediately near Sarevere next to Turi and used also a spike strip to force the vehicle to stop," Murumaa said.

Shortly before reaching the barrier, the driver of the Porsche turned the vehicle to the right, leaving the road. After driving a few hundred meters on the shoulder, the driver turned back onto the road, where the Porsche hit a police vehicle that was hindering its progress.

Since a tire of the Porsche had punctured in the meantime, the driver was unable to continue the escape and the police patrol stopped the vehicle by turning their vehicle onto its path.

The Porsche driven by the 13-year-old boy. Source: PPA

The police then established that the car was driven by a 13-year-old boy. The other persons in the vehicle were a girl aged 12 and a boy aged 16.

According to the minors, they secretly took the vehicle from the 13-year-old's parents, drove it from Paide to McDonalds in Pärnu to get some food, and were on their way back to Paide when the police signaled them to stop.

"When we asked the boy who was driving the car why he fled from the police, the boy said that he began to fear potential consequences," Murumaa said.

"It is pure luck that we have three healthy children. As someone who has done police work for 20 years, I have seen how tragically a drive like this can end. We will talk both to the children and the children's parents and explain what the consequences may have been. My message to all parents is that a parent must know where their child is and what they are doing," the officer added.

Paide town council member Janis Tikk told to Jarva Teataja newspaper the vehicle belongs to him.

"I and my wife were calmly sleeping when the police came to our door and told us what had happened," Tikk said.

Tikk said the boy was still in a shock, and promised to have a longer serious conversation with the boy.

"Right now, we can only thank our luck that everyone is alive and in good health. This could have ended very badly," he said.

Sindi Bridge (Sindi sild) in Pärnu County is marked by the red dot. Source: Google maps.

