Gallery: Statue of poet Kalju Lepik unveiled on eve of 100th birthday

A statue of Estonian poet Kalju Lepik, considered one of the country's greatest poets, was unveiled on the eve of the 100th anniversary of his birth on October 7.

Lepik is depicted as a young boy sitting on a boulder in Koeru, Järva County. The sculptor was created by Elo Liiv, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

Liiv said she did not consider depicting an old man because the theme of Lepik's work was longing for his homeland, and for a writer who lived in Koeru as a young man, Koeru was the center of his world.

Lepik's daughter diplomat Aino Lepik von Wiren said the statue is not only for looking at and that anyone can climb on top of the rock to read a book with Kalju.

"It's great. It's Kalju, it's young Kalju. He's reached exactly where he was supposed to be - in the manor park, near his school. My father was the best father in the world," said Lepik von Wiren.

Lepik, who lived in exile in Sweden for a large part of his life after fleeing in 1945, published 13 collections of poetry.

In 1946, he founded the exile publishing house Eesti Raamat. In 1966 he became the head of the Baltic Archive in Sweden and from 1982 onwards, Lepik was the chairman of the Estonian Writers' Union in exile (Välismaine Eesti Kirjanike Liit). In 1990 and 1998, Kalju Lepik was awarded the Juhan Liiv poetry prize as well as the annual prize of Estonian literature in 1998.

--

