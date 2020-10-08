Hiiumaa Hospital opens new helipad

A new helipad was opened at Hiiumaa Hospital on the western Estonian island of Hiiumaa on Wednesday (October 7).

Last year, 44 medical flights were made from Hiiumaa hospital. Compared to the old landing place, the new helipad is bigger and with higher load capacity and better lighting, which makes flying from the hospital easier than it was before, ETV current news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported on Wednesday.

The push for the new square was the sports center established in the area, but the disadvantages of the old landing pad also played a role.

Hiiumaa municipality's development department manager, Monika Pihlak, explained: "Hiiumaa needed a new sports center and finding the place for that was a long process. When it was finally found, then during the planning of it, it was found that it will be in the way of the helicopter flights and the helipad should be moved. It turned out the helipad was old it was quite difficult for the helicopters to land and we have to speed up the process of building the helipad."

The helipad cost €208,000 and it was built by Tariston.

--

