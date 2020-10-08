SuperAlko Latvia sees 50 percent fall in sales in October

Sales at SuperAlko in Latvia have fallen by almost 50 percent in October 2020 compared to October 2019. Confusing messages and few Finnish customers are behind the fall in sales, management has said.

Manager of SuperAlko Latvija Lauri Uibo told ERR on Wednesday that coming to Latvia is not forbidden. "There are no border controls and people still come for up to twelve hours. Visiting the store is also not forbidden. You have to wear a mask, keep your distance and disinfect your hands," he said.

Sales in stores have fallen by almost half compared to last year. There are fewer visits, of course, said Uibo.

Speaking about the turnover of the stores, Uibo said sales in July and August were slightly better than in 2019. Visitors were still satisfactory in September, but there has really been a big drop in October. Finnish customers have completely disappeared, but Estonians are still buying.

On Wednesday, Uibo was not yet aware that the Latvian government had decided on Tuesday that those arriving in Latvia from Monday, October 12, would have to fill in an electronic questionnaire.

Uibo said that maybe it is better that at least it is clear how to come to the country.

"At the same time, no one in Latvia knows anything about it yet, and there are many questions. For example, whether trucks will also have to fill in the questionnaire," said Uibo.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!