Estonia joins Leaders' Pledge to stand up for nature

Luhasoo bog,
Luhasoo bog, Source: Kaisa Äärmaa/Minupilt.err.ee
Estonia will join the Leaders' Pledge for Nature which unites countries around the world and international organisations in reversing biodiversity loss.

In the pledge, countries commitment to reverse biodiversity loss by 2030 and to guide the natural environment to a path of recovery.

"The pledge is a signal of countries and organisations that value the environment, which shows that the current biodiversity emergency is being taken very seriously," said Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center).

"Estonia will join this international community that wishes to face environmental crises. Biodiversity and cleaner nature are values that we wish to represent in Estonia and the whole world."

The Leaders' Pledge was initiated by Austria, Belgium, Belize, Bhutan, Colombia, Costa Rica, the European Union, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Kenya, Monaco, Norway, Peru, Seychelles, Slovakia, and the United Kingdom.

Editor: Helen Wright

