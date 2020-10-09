Expert: Masks in crowded, indoor areas is best practice

Doctor Ruth Kalda, head of the family medicine and public health institute at the University of Tartu, has joined a chorus of voices from experts who say mask-wearing as a preventive measure in the fact of rising coronavirus rates is a good idea.

Kalda told Vikerraadio morning show "Uudis+" that while wearing masks outdoors was not necessary, in crowded, indoor locations where maintaining social distancing may not be feasible, it was recommended - a line also followed by head of the Health Board's (Terviseamet) emergency medical department Dr. Arkadi Popov.

Kalda's remarks followed the results published earlier this week of a nationwide study conducted by the university, which found that the virus is spreading undetected, and away from the main located outbreaks hot zones across the country.

Kalda: 14-day quarantine rule is right

Kalda also said that the 14-day quarantine regime was justifiable, and should be set even longer for individuals contracting COVID-19 whose symptoms continue.

"If you have been in close contact [with a coroanvirus carrier] and are quarantined but display no symptoms, it would be conceivable that the period could be ten days, but this must be confirmed by testing negative," she said, adding that the same could apply to arrivals from outside Estonia.

On this, Kalda disagreed with Arkadi Popov, who says the quarantine period should be reduced to 10 days.

Kalda also said that prevalence studies such as the one conducted by the University of Tartu were a requirement in the fight against the virus and for getting a clear picture of the situation.

The latest data tested 2,500 people were tested, five of whom gave a positive sample, but who were unaware they had picked up the virus, had displayed no symptoms and had not knowingly been in close contact with anyone with the virus.

Extrapolating from the study's figures, this would give an active case rate of 0.2 percent, or around 4,000 cases nationwide.

The latest estimate of active coronavirus cases, according to koroonakaart, stands at 685.

--

