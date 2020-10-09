In case you missed it: October 3-9

With readers often having hectic lifestyles, it can be easy to miss what's been going on in Estonia over the past week. Here's a snapshot of some of the highlights.

President Macron affirms good relations between France and Estonia

French President Emmanuel Macron rebuffed rumors of a rift between Estonia and France which appeared in the media after a recent Baltic States visit saw him stop by in Lithuania and Latvia only.

Finland denied entry to 31 travelers from Estonia last week

Finland recently tightened-up its coronavirus travel restrictions to bar entry for non-work or other essential purposes. Over 30 people have already been turned back on arrival in Finland from Estonia.

Watch again: OECD faces major transition, says Kaljulaid on candidacy

Preident Kersti Kaljulaid kicked off her bid to be the next OECD Secretary-General with a presentation and press conference which highlighted changes for the organization post-COVID-19.

Huawei plans to challenge Estonia 5G ban in court

China-based tech giant Huawei says it will challenge a ban on its 5G equipment in Estonia in the courts.

Estonia and World Health Organization digitally sign cooperation agreement

Jüri Ratas signed a deal Monday with head of WHO Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, which will allow Estonian entrepreneurs and researchers to start working on a digital immunization certificate and interoperability projects.

Warm weather records set in four Estonian cities on Monday

Monday saw record-breaking temperatures for October 5 in four towns across Estonia, maxing-out at over 21C in Haapsalu.

Russia's FSB suspect armed forces serviceman of spying for Estonia

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) detained a Russian armed forces serviceman and his brother in the towns of Smolensk and Pskov, claiming they had been passing on state secrets to Estonia.

Numbers of injury cases involving electric scooters growing in Estonia

While the use of electric scooters, including those which can be hired via an app, has grown in recent months, so has the number of accidents involving them.

Justice chancellor: Ministry messed up flight restriction changes

Flight restrictions recently both simultaneously imposed and lifted by the economics affairs ministry violate administrative best practices, Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise says.

Arrivals in Latvia must complete electronic coronavirus form from Monday

Arrivals in Latvia will have to fill in an electronic COVID-19 questionnaire and statement from next Monday, replacing the existing paper system.

Daily: Charter flights were briefly allowed for prime minister's sake only

Economics affairs minister Taavi Aas (Center) said a temporary lifting of a ban on charter flights, imposed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, was put in place to allow Prime Minister Jüri Ratas to travel to Sweden. During the short window when charter flights were permitted, members of the public booked package tours to Turkey, only to have these canceled with the ban was reinstated. The ministry had simply answered travel agents' questions on whether charter flights were permissible, without providing further details.

Man brings live explosive to Tartu police station

A Tartu man who had been given a World War Two-era shell as a gift decided to take the piece of ordnance into a police station when he no longer wanted it.

Lawyer calls for end to Danske employees trial after mass leak

Defense lawyers in the money laundering trial of two former Danske Estonia employees say the hearings must be terminated after court information was leaked to the media in Italy as well as in Estonia.

Minister: Nordica key lifeline for Estonia, no plans to privatize

Economics affairs minister Taavi Aas (Center) says there are no plans to privatize state-owned airline Nordica after reports saying this would be necessary if the state proved unable to pay back €30-million state aid within seven years.

