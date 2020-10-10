Center Party holds council to elect new council chairman

The Center Party will hold a council meeting on Saturday where a new chairman will be elected after current chairman Kersti Sarapuu resigned.

Sarapuu, who has held the position of council chairman for four years, was nominated as a candidate but decided not to continue in the role, the party's spokesman said. She will remain the head of the party's Riigikogu faction.

Chairman of the Social Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu and Head of the Pirita Region Tõnis Mölder is the only candidate running for chairman.

Sarapuu said: "I have decided that I will give a younger party member the opportunity to work both as the chairman of the council and through this party's board. The fact that our board will have another young and active person is a big victory for the party."

The council's role is to hold internal discussions and debates to form the political positions of the party.

"We have long and important discussions ahead of us. The Center Party needs to form a united position on several important issues," Mölder said. "Our messages must be clear and communicated together."

Members attended the meeting on Saturday both in person and remotely.

