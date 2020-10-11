Tänak finishes Sardinia in sixth place

Ott Tänak (Hyundai) finished WRC Rally Italia Sardegna in sixth place, 2:27.4 behind winner Dani Sordo (Hyundai). Thierry Neuville (Hyundai) took second place and Sebastien Ogier (Toyota) third. Tänak won the rally's power stage to take five additional points.

Reigning world champion Tänak was hit by suspection problems at the start of the rally, causing him to drop to eighth place by the end of day one, almost two minutes behind Hyundai stablemate Dani Sordo.

Dani Sordo surrendered 12 seconds on the last stage on Saturday, with the top three of WRC Rally Italia Sardegna fitting inside a minute at the finish line.

WRC Rally Italia Sardegna final results Author/source: EWRC-results.com

