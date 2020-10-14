news

Council of Churches to request more money from next budget ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
News

The Estonian Council of Churches (Eesti Kirikute Nõukogu) is asking for an additional €49,000 from next year's state budget than was allocated to them this year. Next year the council will request €490,000 to support its direct actions and €205,000 to support projects and other organizations.

The council turned to Minister of Population Riina Solman (Isamaa) to ask for money from the 2021 state budget to support her work. In the budget, the council were allocated €646,000 but next year they will request €695,000.

President of the Council Andres Põder wrote the money is needed to finance the council's areas of work, such as ERR's religious programs, printing the "Teeliste Churches" guide, supporting inter-church youth work and promoting discussion and training on values.

Money will go to member churches, the council secretariat and board, ecumenical projects and to support the activities of other organizations, such as the Society for Social Work, the Foundation for Valuing Life and the Estonian Bible Society.

Money is also needed to prepare a new translation of the Bible, a dictionary of religion, and a sociological study of religion.

"The Estonian Council of Churches is requesting an increase in the state budget allocation in 2021 compared to the 2020 allocation in order to ensure the sustainable operation of several important areas of work for the state and the people," the letter states.

The Council of Estonian Churches is an independent and voluntary association of associations of Christian churches and congregations operating on the territory of Estonia as a non-profit association.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:39

Urmas Viilma: An honest answer just a question away

14:11

Council of Churches to request more money from next budget

13:37

Ministery of Foreign affairs: We do not support human rights violators

13:03

Competition watchdog: Wholesalers do not control pharmacist-run drugstores

12:40

Teder: I supported Center because of their bold decisions

12:32

Health Board: 40 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in last 24 hours Updated

12:07

Ossinovski: There is no point in banning smoking on balconies

11:36

Latvian construction, gardening store Depo opens in Tallinn on Wednesday

10:44

Swedbank head office building to relocate to North Tallinn in 2024

10:17

Old City Harbor terminal ahead of schedule due to canceled cruises

09:47

Draft bill stops people with valid criminal convictions from changing names

09:25

Committee sends bill amending foreigner workers' rights to Riigikogu

08:47

Korb: Teder made €60,000 donation due to satisfaction with government

13.10

Center Party received most donations in third quarter

13.10

Ratas: Estonia's coronavirus outbreak is under control

13.10

Sven Sester: Final act of the pension reform

13.10

PM: The government will not leave the 'Estonia 2035' strategy shelved

13.10

Previous week a mixed bag for Estonian ladies in European football

13.10

Estonia to allow up to 344 troops to participate in foreign missions

13.10

Tallinn recalls hospital council member over newspaper comments Updated

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: