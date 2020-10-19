Chamber: Immigration quota distribution based on areas should be changed

The government wishes to limit the immigration quota in 2021 to 1,315 a year. The Estonian Chamber of Commerce and Industry proposes ending distribution by certain areas and freeing the distribution entirely.

This year, the immigration quota is based on grounds for applying for and granting of temporary residence permits, for example, in such a way that reserves 28 residence permits for performing arts institutions, 18 for athletes, coaches, sports judges, while ten permits will be issued based on foreign contracts.

The head of the policymaking and law department of the chamber Marko Udras said that the chamber doesn't consider this kind of distribution necessary because this year, only one residence permit has been issued based on the international agreement and from the prescribed number of permits for the creative employees, only four have been used.

"This means that a large part of the permits assigned to these areas haven't been used, but at the same time, several foreigners haven't been able to receive the permit because the permits meant for free sharing already finished at the end of last year. And how we see it is that it is not reasonable to reserve the permits for someone, but that everyone could apply for it," Marko Udras said.

In Udras' opinion, this free process would also be beneficial for employers who are able to hire foreigners and also, the state receives labor taxes.

"Our first preference would be to lose them entirely, but if it is not considered possible, it could be done to a lesser extent."

But why isn't the quota reached in all areas? For example, the performing arts institutions gave their control number to the Ministry of Culture. The number represents foreign employees who are going to be hired. The number of Vanemuine theater is four.

Three of the four residence permits belonging to creative employees are going to the Vanemuine Theater and one to Estonia Theater.

