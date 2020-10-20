Two people died in the last 24 hours and 42 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) were diagnosed, the Health Board said on Tuesday.

A 94-year-old man and a 95-year-old woman died at Ida-Viru Central Hospital in the last day after being diagnosed with coronavirus. Additionally, a 64-year-old man who died on October 15 at Ida-Viru Central Hospital has also been declared to have died from COVID-19.

The total number of deaths related to coronavirus in Estonia is now 71.

Of the new cases, 21 were reported in Harju County, six in Ida-Viru County, four in Tartu County and one each in Jõgeva, Põlva and Pärnu counties. Eight cases had no information in the population register. In total, 1,706 tests were analyzed.

The 14 day average is 35.29 per 100,000 people which is the same as the day before.

There are 27 people in hospital, one patient is using a ventilator.

Coronavirus situation by region

Northern region

Nineteen new cases were added from Tallinn. Three of the new cases from Harju County were close contacts of individuals who had already fallen ill. The circumstances surrounding the remaining cases are still being investigated. There are seven different outbreaks in total within the northern regional department's area of operations. Forty-two cases are connected to the first outbreak in a workplace, while the second workplace outbreak involves eight cases, and the third workplace outbreak also involves eight cases. An outbreak within a family circle includes five individuals. A school outbreak and a fourth workplace outbreak include six cases each, while a fifth workplace outbreak was also added this morning which includes five individuals.

The inspectors of the Health Board's northern regional department are monitoring 1,400 people, of whom 215 have fallen ill.

Eastern region

Two of the new cases from Ida-Viru County were infected at a care home, two further individuals caught the infection in their workplace, and one person was infected via a family contact. One new case was also brought in from Russia. There are seven active outbreaks in total within the eastern regional department's area of operations. Eleven cases are connected to an outbreak at a school in Kohtla-Järve, and an outbreak within a circle of family members and acquaintances in Ida-Viru County involves eight cases. There are nine cases that are connected to an outbreak at a school in Jõhvi, and twenty-two cases to the care home outbreak in Jõhvi. The outbreak at a school in Sillamäe involves a further thirty-six individuals, and an outbreak at an entertainment establishment involves ten cases in total in Kohtla-Järve and Sillamäe. The workplace outbreak from Narva involves seven cases.

The Health Board's eastern regional department is monitoring 747 people, of whom 144 have fallen ill.

Southern region

The new case from Jõgeva County was connected to a previous case. Two of the new cases from Tartu County were infected via family contacts, while the circumstances surrounding the remaining two cases are still being investigated. The new case from Põlva County was also infected via a family-contact. The southern regional department is monitoring 528 people, of whom fifty-eight have fallen ill. As part of those efforts, the southern regional department is also monitoring two outbreaks. An outbreak in a workplace in Võru involves twenty-four individuals and another workplace outbreak in Jõgeva County involves twenty individuals.

Western region

The new case from Pärnu County was connected to a person who had already fallen ill. The western regional department is monitoring fifty-one people, of whom fifteen have fallen ill.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!