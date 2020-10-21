Health Board: Number of covid cases imported from abroad still high

The number of coronavirus cases imported from abroad last week fell slightly but is still high, Deputy Director General of the Health Board Mari-Anne Härma said on Wednesday.

Härma said last week 44 cases were imported from abroad and has fallen to 40 this week. The cases mainly came from Russia and Ukraine, followed by Great Britain, Austria, Poland and other European countries. There have been fewer diagnosed this week.

"The virus was usually detected at the very beginning when a person arrived in the country, on the same day, the second or the third day," Härma said, adding all those who tested positive were obliged to self-isolate. She added there are fewer cases when the disease was diagnosed on the seventh or tenth day.

Last week, according to Härma, slightly fewer tests were performed, 7.6 tests per 100,000 inhabitants.

"That's enough to say that there is currently no large-scale spread in Estonia. The same knowledge is provided by the low share of positive tests, which was 2.1 percent last week," said Härma.

She said the share of people infected at an unknown location has been on a downward trend for the last four weeks and there has been a decline in morbidity.

One third of people catch the disease at work, the same amount from family members and a fifth from abroad. With children, it is equal between school and at home and the elderly are most likely to become infected at home.

Härma said just under a quarter of people are asymptomatic who test positive for new cases.

She also said that it is important to communicate with parents and grandparents because, in addition to physical health, attention must also be paid to mental health.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!