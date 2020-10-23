30 feature-length films produced in Estonia in 2019

According to data from Statistics Estonia (Statistikaamet), 30 full-length feature films were produced in Estonia in 2019 and 428 movies reached cinemas in total.

Of the 30 films produced in Estonia last year, 15 were documentaries, 13 were feature films and two were animated movies. There were 132 sub-60 minute movies made as well; 62 of these were documentaries, 44 were features and 26 were animated movies.

In total, cinemas in Estonia were visited 3.7 million times.

In addition to feature films, commission movies were also produced, the bulk of which consist of promotional films. 300 student movies and dozens of music videos were also produced over the last year.

Estonian companies also contributed to productions of foreign films, a total of €19 million in audio-visual services were provided to foreign companies, most of which were works necessary to produce promotional and feature films. A large part of this indicator for 2019 was to do with Christopher Nolan's "Tenet", partly filmed in Estonia.

Statistics Estonia analyst Maali Käbin said 58 of the 428 total movies to hit cinemas were Estonian movies. "In addition to Estonian films, 199 European movies, 136 U.S. movies and 35 movies from other countries were in cinemas. Movie visits were up from the year prior, 3.7 million in total. That makes 278 per 100 inhabitants and the average ticket price was €5.9," Käbin explained.

The most popular movie last year was "Tõde ja õigus", seen by 267,588 people. The film also brought in the most in ticket sales, totalling around €1.5 million. The film adaption of Anton Hansen Tammsaare's legendary novel was followed by comedy film "Klassikokkutulek 3: Ristiisad" and "The Lion King", seen 122,146 and 112,606 times, respectively.

Other Estonian movies to crack the top ten were "Ott Tänak: The Movie" and animated movie "Vanamehe film".

Käbin added: "According to data from Statistics Estonia's latest culture participation survey, more than half of Estonians visit cinemas each year. More than half also watch movies via the internet. Comedies, action movies and family movies are preferred, horror and documentaries are also popular."

