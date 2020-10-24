Summertime ends on Sunday morning

At 4 a.m. on Sunday (October 25), summertime will come to an end for another year and the clocks will go back one hour.

Plans to stop turning back time throughout the European Union have not made any progress and so the clock will change again on March 28, 2021.

Adviser of the Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications Laura Laaster told ERR the final decision to change the time is in the hands of the European Union member states, but no firm and binding decisions have been made.

Laaster said Estonia and several other neighboring countries agreed in 2018 to stop turning the clock back and to would prefer to stick to summertime.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!