Over 7,800 people have signed Greens' same-sex marriage petition

A petition by the non-parliamentary Estonian Greens party calling for the Family Act to be amended to allow for same-sex marriages had been signed by 7,824 people by 1:20 p.m. on Saturday.

"Society has given an extremely clear message which can no longer be overlooked," said one of the leaders of the Greens, Kaspar Kurve, commenting on the speed at which the petition made available for signing in the rahvaalgatus.ee portal was being supported.

"We are very glad to see the petition being signed and distributed also by people who are members of other political parties, which clearly demonstrates that common values are bigger than day-to-day politics," Kurve said.

Zuleyxa Izmailova, the party's second leader said: "Our aim is to put an end, by amending the law, to discrimination against people, which may be our last chance to defend same-sex couples with the Family Act."

She pointed out that according to Chancellor of Justice Ulle Madise, it will be no longer possible for the Riigikogu after the referendum on the definition of marriage in spring 2021 to amend the Family At without a new referendum.

"Let us send a message to the government together that Estonia is an open, solidarity-based and emphatic country where the rights of minorities are protected," Izmailova said.

At present, Section 1 of the Family Act says that a marriage is contracted between a man and a woman.

The Estonian Greens say they support marriage between two adult people, regardless of their gender.

