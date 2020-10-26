news

Reform leader: Green petition is playing EKRE's game ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Reform Party leader Kaja Kallas.
Reform Party leader Kaja Kallas. Source: ERR
News

Reform leader Kaja Kallas says that a petition launched by the Green Party to enshrine same-sex marriage within existing legislation takes the battle on to the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) territory, adding that she will not sign it for that reason.

In an interview with daily Eesti Päevaleht (link in Estonian) Kallas said that her reasons were: "Due to the fact that this entire referendum could have been handled entirely differently."

"EKRE's desire is to move things to their own battle ground. That such a thing as this petition even came about is definitely in their interest. With it, they can then say that the institution of marriage is under attack," Kallas went on.

Kallas also said that she personally would be in favor of full same-sex marriage, though noted this was not the official Reform Party line.

The non-parliamentary Green Party issued the petition via the citizens initiative website late last week. As of Monday morning it had attracted over 24,000 signatures, far in excess of the 1,000 required to pass it to the Riigikogu for consideration.

The petition demands existing legislation, namely the Family Law Act, which does define marriage as between one man and one woman, to permit same-sex marriages.

The planned EKRE referendum would instead enshrine the same definition within the constitution, which supporters say would safeguard domestic legislation being trumped by EU law on the matter.

While EKRE originally wanted the referendum to run concurrently with next fall's local elections, following a cabinet deal last week, it has been moved forward to spring.

"Even for those who support the [same-sex partnership-affirming] Registered Partnership Act, marriage is a different matter. [Lutheran Archbishop] Urmas Viilma also said that since marriage is between a man and a women, the implementing measures of the cohabitation act should be carried out," Kallas went on, referring to legislation needed to bring the act, which passed in 2014, into full effect.

"For christians, the institution of marriage is important, but so far as love between people goes, a solution could be the cohabitation act," Kallas went on, adding that further consultation was needed to formulate Reform's position on the issue as a whole.

"The feeling is such that if we have up until now failed to pass the cohabitation act implementing legislation in the current political reality, then we can't automatically punt things up to a higher level (i.e. legalizing same-sex marriage – ed.) before we have taken that step from the lower level."

At the same time Kallas noted that same-sex pairs could no doubt enjoy the same rights within the framework of the Registered Partnership Act that heterosexual partners do within marriage.

Indrek Saar, leader of the other opposition party, the Social Democrats, said that he too would not be signing the Greens' petition, adding that more pertinent would be to cancel the referendum, currently scheduled for spring, altogether.

"I think the most important thing at present is that this referendum does not take place," Saar told ERR Monday.

"Everything needs to be done today to ensure that this referendum does not transform into law. And our energy must be concentrated there from now," he went on, adding that he would also support initiating the cohabitation act's implementing provisions.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:03

Navy launches conscripts eight-week port security training course

15:29

Riigikogu speaker talks bilateral relations, EU with Hungarian counterpart

15:02

Toomas Sildam: Common ground hard to find regarding marriage referendum

14:31

Rait Maruste: EKRE's struggle for a communist-orthodox Eastern Europe

14:27

Reform leader: Green petition is playing EKRE's game

13:59

Latvian President: Don't listen to populists on coronavirus

13:33

Klavan and Cagliari grab second consecutive victory, defeat Crotone

13:06

Coronavirus round-up: October 19-25

12:38

Estonia has Europe's lowest 14-day coronavirus rate

12:12

Tanel Kangert comes in 32nd at Giro d'Italia

11:44

Lithuania to get new conservative-liberal coalition prime minister

11:42

Health Board: 17 new COVID-19 cases diagnosed in last 24 hours Updated

11:18

Culture recommendations: October 26 - November 1

11:16

EKRE MP steps down from ERR board over social media post backlash

10:34

Minister: Intention is for new naming law to be conservative in nature

10:16

Men's clothing fashion has changed and less suits are bought

09:46

Hunt's first game with Bengals ends in a heartbreaking loss

09:17

State gradually gathering more personal data

08:31

Opposition plans to draw up Helme no-confidence motion this week

25.10

Defense Forces practices territorial defense command

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: