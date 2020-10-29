Paper: Nortal pays highest monthly wage of all major companies in Estonia

Of larger companies, meaning those with more than a hundred employees, software developer Nortal paid the highest gross monthly salary in 2019, business daily Äripäev reports.

Nortal was followed by VOIP software provider Skype, and the towing and ice-breaking service company, Alfons Hakans, Äripäev reports (link in Estonian).

The average gross monthly salary at Nortal stood €5,076 a month; at Skype Technologies, €4,955 and at Alfons Hakans, €4,508.

Overall, last year, the highest gross monthly salary (€9,139) was paid by Reval Hotel Management OÜ, a provider of consulting services owned by Linstow AS. The company has three employees.

The average national gross monthly salary in 2019 was €1,407.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!