Kanepi through to semi-finals in ITF Istanbul in straight sets

Kaia Kanepi (WTA 105th) continues her good form in the International Tennis Federation (ITF) series, reaching the semi-finals in Istanbul after a 2:0 victory.

Kanepi, ranked first in the tournament's women's singles rankings, defeated Spanish player Andrea Lazaro Garcia (WTA 275) 2:0 [6:3, 7:6 (7)] in just over two hours.

Kanepi fell behind 1:3 and 3:5 in the second set and Lazaro Garcia was also able to take a 5:2 in the tiebreak but the experienced player was able to rally and finish the match in two sets after all.

The Estonian is set to face off against Romanian player Jacqueline Adina Cristian in the semi-finals. The 22-year old is ranked third in the tournament and is looking for her eleventh ITF tournament victory.

The second semi-final match is between former world second-ranked Russian Vera Zvonarjova (WTA 183rd) and British player Francesca Jones (WTA 257th).

Kanepi is going around the ITF series, capturing points to gain entry in the first Grand Slam of next season, the Australian Open. Kanepi has not lost a single set in the Istanbul tournament, nor did she lose one in an ITF tournament in France last week.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

