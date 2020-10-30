news

Well-known entrepreneurs launching technology college in Ida-Viru County ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
News

Several well-known entrepreneurs will open a technology college in Jõhvi, Ida-Viru County next year. The school will help reduce the growing demand for software developers in Estonia, while making the eastern region a desirable place to study and offering more opportunities.

Entrepreneurs behind the project include Taavet Hinrikus (Skype, TransferWise), Martin Villig (Bolt), Marek Kiisa (Superangel), Mari-Liis Kitter, Maarja Pehk (Latitude59), Merlin Seeman, Rainer Sternfeld (NordicNinja) and Ede Tamkivi (Eesti 2.0). The school will open in Autumn 2021.

The college's curriculum will be based on the international 01Edu self-studying system which has been used in France, Finland and Silicon Valley and comprises of two years of intensive study where students set their own pace.

The teaching emphasizes working as part of a team and developing problem-solving skills. Subjects include databases, networks, software applications and interfaces and user experience design.

It will be open to students over the age of 18 who have completed basic education and a one-month trial period. It can accommodate 200 students and studying is free. No previous programming experience or knowledge is required.

The school has received government funding to open. Well-known companies and organizations, such as TransferWise, SEB, LHV, Superangel, Bolt, Astrec Data, Pipedrive, the Estonian Founders' Society, the Good Deed Education Foundation and Startup Estonia also support its opening.

Additionally, private donors have contributed over €700,000. Applications will open in the spring.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:55

Board of Center Party's Ida-Viru chapter seeking Repinski's expulsion

19:31

Tax board: Ordering e-cigarette paraphernalia from outside Estonia illegal

19:02

Postimees Group makes €5.6 million losses on past financial year

18:37

Next wave of COVID-19 studies stuck behind government financial decision

18:14

Well-known entrepreneurs launching technology college in Ida-Viru County

17:49

Veiko Õunpuu's 'Viimased' Estonia's Academy Awards entry this year

17:29

Cancellation of WRC Belgium makes Tänak's title defense near impossible

17:11

Statistics: Industrial production falls 2 percent on year to September

16:35

Fall on global oil market will not make Estonian fuel outlets lower prices

16:23

European Commission launches infringement proceedings against Estonia

16:12

Third country nationals to be released from movement restrictions for PÖFF

15:55

airBaltic to fly from Tallinn to new Berlin airport from next month

15:36

Planned football hall near communism victims memorial scrapped

15:14

State will transfer funds to Nordica next week

14:54

SDE want sick leave reimbursement, care home fees added to state budget

14:36

Farmers turn to rural affairs ministry for €24 million in state support

14:09

Estonian gymnasts participate in nine-team virtual contest

14:06

Health Board: 101 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed Updated

13:47

Põlluaas: Polarization of society started with accepting Cohabitation Act

13:17

'Disco Elysium' creators win President's Young Cultural Figure award

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: