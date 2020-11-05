G4S searching for new headquarters building

As the need for space for private security company G4S' headquarters building on Paldiski maantee has changed, the company is now looking for a new building to move its head office to.

G4S Eesti's headquarters in Tallinn have been located on Paldiski maantee, near the West Tallin Central Hospital, since 2013. The security company moved to a brand new commercial building then but as the company's space requirements have changed over the last years and the contract between the company and building is set to expire in two years, they are now looking around for another building to move to.

G4S Eesti's spokesperson Reimo Raja told ERR that a procurement will be conducted for new rooms. "We have decided to carry out a public procurement to weigh different options in Tallinn and its vicinity," he noted.

Raja said G4S' needs for space has changed since the time the company moved to the building on Paldiski maantee. "We need storage space for security equipment, at the same time, we also no longer need the infrastructure for cash processing since the cash business moved to another owner."

One of the conditions however is a large number of parking spaces, Raja said, adding that G4S still holds one of the largest vehicle parks for Estonian companies.

