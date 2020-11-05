Estonia proposes Heiki Loot as candidate for EU Court of Justice judge

The government on Thursday confirmed Supreme Court judge and former Secretary of State Heiki Loot as Estonia's candidate for judge at the European Union's Court of Justice.

Loot was proposed for the role by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs after a public competition. He has been working as a judge for the Administrative Chamber of the Supreme Court since 2018.

The candidate will be selected by the European Union's member states. The term of office begins on October 6, 2021 and last for six years.

Loot is an experienced and recognised lawyer. In 1994, he started work as an assistant to the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, later becoming director of the Public Law department of the Ministry of Justice in 1995. As director of the department, Loot was responsible for directing and coordinating the legislative drafting in public law.

Between 1998–2003, Loot was rector of the Estonian Academy of Security Sciences. During his term of office, the academy reorganised into an institution providing professional higher education in civil service. Study programmes were extensively reformed and new civil service curricula were opened.

Loot has been the State Secretary since 2003. As the State Secretary, his main function has been the management of the work of the Government of the Republic and directing of the Government Office.

Loot has a degree in law from the University of Tartu.

--

