news

Weather: Friday morning sun will shine until Sunday night ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Fall sun in Kadriorg.
Fall sun in Kadriorg. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Friday morning will be clear with westerly winds blowing at 5-10 m/s with gusts up to 15 m/s on the coasts. The sun will warm up the morning and temperatures will range from 3-9C.

There will likely be no rain on Friday and the skies will be partly cloudy. The nice fall day will also be quite warm for November, temperatures are forecast to stabilize around 11C across Estonia. Westerly winds will stir the air at 5-11 m/s.

Weather for Friday, November 6. Source: ERR

Over the weekend, a low pressure area will begin its journey from the Norwegian Sea toward the White Sea. At the same time, a low pressure from the British isles will approach Germany and then east from there, placing the Baltic Sea countries between two air masses.

Weekend weather is forecast to be nice and clear with partial cloud coverage but rain is forecast to hit Estonia on Sunday night but showers are still possible throught out the weekend.

Weather for November 7-10, as of Friday, November 6. Source: ERR

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:56

Proposed bill removes options for repeat offender parole

11:27

Government green-lights start of long-term population cohesion plan

11:01

Minister: Government will likely establish 2+2 rule next Tuesday

10:40

Health Board: Record 241 new COVID-19 cases discovered

10:33

Statistics: Consumer price index fell by 0.5 percent in October

10:08

Health Board: We will not see infection rate dropping by Christmas

09:42

Statistics: Tourism falls by half on year to September

09:38

Weather: Friday morning sun will shine until Sunday night

09:11

Defense minister: US Europe stance not likely to change whoever president

08:48

Reps: Laws related to distance learning should be changed

08:15

Reinsalu discusses international situation with US Secretary of State

05.11

Estonia allocates money to help Czech Republic fight coronavirus

05.11

Ross Allen appointed next UK Ambassador to Estonia

05.11

Foreign minister: Estonia in active COVID-19 growth phase

05.11

First 'week of flavors' to highlight South Estonian wild food

05.11

Student of Hugo Treffner High School diagnosed with COVID-19

05.11

Independent report proves Belarusian election fraud, state violence

05.11

Kaupo Meiel: We are more American than we care to admit

05.11

Reform leader: EKRE minister list so short that new proposal not elected MP

05.11

Estonian self-driving bus project introduced in Greece

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: