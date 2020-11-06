Weather: Friday morning sun will shine until Sunday night

Friday morning will be clear with westerly winds blowing at 5-10 m/s with gusts up to 15 m/s on the coasts. The sun will warm up the morning and temperatures will range from 3-9C.

There will likely be no rain on Friday and the skies will be partly cloudy. The nice fall day will also be quite warm for November, temperatures are forecast to stabilize around 11C across Estonia. Westerly winds will stir the air at 5-11 m/s.

Weather for Friday, November 6. Source: ERR

Over the weekend, a low pressure area will begin its journey from the Norwegian Sea toward the White Sea. At the same time, a low pressure from the British isles will approach Germany and then east from there, placing the Baltic Sea countries between two air masses.

Weekend weather is forecast to be nice and clear with partial cloud coverage but rain is forecast to hit Estonia on Sunday night but showers are still possible throught out the weekend.

Weather for November 7-10, as of Friday, November 6. Source: ERR

