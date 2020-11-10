Estonian short film 'The Wings' wins prize at Italian festival

Estonian director Riho Unt's animated short film 'The Wings' (Tiivad) based on the correspondence between literary hero inventor Jaan Tatika and the spirit of Leonardo da Vinci won an award at Reggio Short Film Festival at the weekend.

Unt's film won the jury award for best philosophical and scientific short film at the Reggio Short Film Festival's International short film festival.

The film is based on Estonian literary classic Eduard Bornhöhe's character, inventor Jaan Tatikas and it tells the story of his correspondence with the spirit of famous Italian polymath and Renaissance luminary Leonardo da Vinci. Taking into account all the rules of physics, they try to teach a man to fly.

The film was completed at the Nukufilm Studio in 2020.

Nukufilm is the oldest still-running stop motion company in the world. It was established in 1957 and is located in Tallinn, Estonia.

--

