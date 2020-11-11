Tallinn not to apply new restrictions in school education for time being

Tallinn Deputy Mayor Vadim Belobrovtsev (Center) said the city authorities agreed with heads of schools on Tuesday that no further restrictions would be imposed on schools in the capital for the time being.

"A meeting of school leaders took place on Tuesday to discuss how to move forward with educational institutions in the current situation. Before the school holidays, there was an agreement that work would continue in the same way as it has been implemented since September, meaning that the yellow scenario is partially working. This means implementing a number of preventive measures and dispersal rules, as well as partial distance learning where necessary," Belobrovtsev said.

He said the current situation is such that more stringent measures must be considered.

"Nevertheless, we decided together with the heads of schools that we would at present continue as we have done since mid-September for at least two weeks. This means dispersal, the use of thermal cameras, disinfection and so on will certainly help as well," Belobrovtsev said.

The deputy mayor said the city authorities will meet with the heads of schools again in two weeks and then it will be possible to decide how to proceed.

"The schools were given the right to decide for themselves to what extent they would use part-time distance learning," he added. "However, we agreed that the first grades of schools and children with special educational needs will continue in contact learning. We also agreed that if distance learning is applied, the maximum period will be one week," Belobrovtsev said.

--

