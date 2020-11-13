Tallinn hospitals bar fathers from maternity units after child is born

news

Citing the extensive spread of coronavirus virus in Tallinn and Harju County, hospitals in Tallinn have ordered fathers to leave family wards at their maternity units after a child is born.

The regulation is effective starting Monday, November 16.

The East Tallinn Central Hospital will temporarily discontinue the provision of the family ward service and will replace it with a mother and child ward service, spokespeople for the hospital said on Friday. 

While the presence of another member of the family during the birth of a child will continue to be allowed, the household member must stay in the birthing room for the whole duration of the birth, wear a respirator, and leave the hospital after the baby is born.

The restriction will take effect from 8 a.m. on Monday, November 16. Fathers who have taken up a place in a family ward before Monday can stay in the hospital after the birth of the child provided that they do not leave the hospital's premises. Persons who have left the premises will not be allowed back in. 

Editor: Helen Wright

