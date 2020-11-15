news

Coronavirus map: Estonia's average doubles, still one of Europe's lowest

Estonia's rate of infection rose last week.
Estonia's rate of infection rose last week.
Estonia's infection rate doubled over the past week but the country still has one of Europe's lowest rates of coronavirus. Many European countries saw a decline in infection rates last week, but they still remain high.

Last week, Estonia's 14-day average was 91.7 per 100,000 people but this week it has risen to 166.5 per 100,000. It is no longer the second lowest in Europe and has moved up to sixth place.

The countries below Estonia - according to each county's reported data - are: Finland (53.2), Ireland (128.8), Iceland (129.3), Norway (141.4) and Belarus (147.4).

Andorra (1,362), the Czech Republic (1,275) and Belgium (1,105) have the highest rates of infection in Europe, data shows, although all three saw a decline in their 14-day averages.

Infection rates in Iceland and Ireland have been declining for two consecutive weeks. 

Looking at Estonia's neighbors, Latvia has an infection rate of 211.3, Sweden 497.1 and Lithuania 614.4. All three countries' averages have risen over the past week, with Lithuania's climbing the furthest. Last week the country introduced a lockdown. Russia's official figure is 187.2.

Deaths per 100,000 inhabitants are highest in the Czech Republic (27), Belgium (22) and Slovenia (19). Coronary mortality rates are lowest in Estonia, Finland and Norway - in all three had 0.2 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants in the last two weeks.

The data is taken from the Finnish Health Board.

Editor: Helen Wright

