Travel restrictions apply to all people entering Estonia from November 16

Similar to last week, all travelers entering Estonia must follow the quarantine guidelines from Monday, November 16. Travelers from Latvia, Lithuania and Finland have several exemptions.

Starting from November 16, the coronavirus infection rate limit concerning restrictions on the freedom of movement in Estonia is 50 per 100,000. The limit is reviewed on a weekly basis on Fridays and the new limit will take force the following Monday.

Based on the coronavirus infection rate, starting from Monday, a 10-day restriction on the freedom of movement will apply to passengers arriving in Estonia from the following European countries: Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia*, Liechtenstein, Lithuania*, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the Vatican and the United Kingdom.

The infection rate of the Vatican is 0 but anyone travelling to Estonia from there through Italy is subject to the 10-day restriction on the freedom of movement.

Based on Order No 282 of Government of Estonia, the restriction on the freedom of movement does not apply to asymptomatic people who have been on the territory of Lithuania, Latvia or Finland in the past 14 days and have arrived to Estonia directly from Lithuania, Latvia or Finland with the following preconditions:

Firstly, the person has taken a coronavirus test within 48 hours before their arrival in Estonia and the result is negative. When travelling to these countries from Estonia and returning to Estonia, it is possible to take the coronavirus test in Estonia, and return to normal life in case of a negative result. It is required to remain in self-isolation while waiting for the test results.

Secondly, if they arrive in Estonia for the purpose of working, studying or receiving health services or for family reasons or transit. When travelling to Estonia for the reasons listed above, it is not required to take a coronavirus test before arriving in Estonia.

The infection rate of each country is below:

Andorra 1378,4

Austria 900,8

Belgium 1096,9

Bulgaria 597,9

Croatia 781,1

Czech Republic 1331,4

Cyprus 301,9

Denmark 254,5

Finland 53,8*

France 940,7

Germany 297,0

Greece 270,6

Hungary 600,3

Iceland 131,9

Ireland 138,9

Italy 726,7

Latvia 192,9*

Liechtenstein 1128,3

Lithuania 577,1*

Luxembourg 1311,6

Malta 360,0

Monaco 565,2

Netherlands 605,8

Norway 135,5

Poland 842,1

Portugal 620,6

Romania 523,0

San Marino 763,4

Slovakia 554,8

Slovenia 995,9

Spain 590,4

Sweden 476,4

Switzerland 1256,7

United Kingdom 471,8

Vatican 0,0

The full list can be seen here.

On October 22, the Council of the European Union reviewed the list of third countries included in Annex 1 of its recommendation on the gradual lifting of the temporary restrictions on non-essential travel into the EU, and according to the list, it is possible to travel to Estonia from Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Rwanda, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand and Uruguay.

Starting from next week, only travelers arriving in Estonia from Uruguay are obligated to self-isolate for 10 days.

From September 1, people arriving in Estonia from high-risk countries can shorten the mandatory self-isolation and return to work by testing for COVID-19 at the airport and port.

Testing is free of charge for Estonian residents; foreigners can take the test at a cost of €67 and can pay on the spot by card.

Until the test results are known, a person must stay in complete self-isolation. In the case of a negative result, the person will be notified via text message, positive results will be communicated over the phone. The result will also be visible when entering the health information system with an ID card.

In the case of a negative test result, the person must stay in limited self-isolation for the first seven days following arrival to Estonia, i.e. the person can go to work and, for example, a shop, but unnecessary contacts must be avoided. The person should also keep their distance from others while at work.

A second test must be performed no earlier than seven days after the results of the first test, and if it is also negative, a person can resume their daily life.

What does quarantine mean?

This means that within 14 calendar days of their arrival in Estonia, people must refrain from unnecessary contacts and can leave their place of residence or permanent accommodation only for seeing a doctor and shopping for food, essentials and medicines, or in emergencies.

Who is required to restrict their freedom of movement?

All symptomatic Estonian citizens and residents arriving in Estonia.

Passengers arriving from countries of the European Union, the European Economic Area and the Schengen area who began their trip from a country belonging to this region or transited a country of this region, based on the infection rate:

The mandatory self-isolation does not apply to passengers arriving in Estonia from a country with an infection rate below 25 per 100,000 inhabitants;

If the infection rate of the country is between 25 and 50, the need to self-isolate depends on whether the infection rate is below or above the rate of Estonia times 1.1;

If the infection rate is below that of Estonia, the person is not required to self-isolate;

If it is above the infection rate of Estonia, a two-week mandatory self-isolation applies.

Foreign ministry: Essential travel only

Due to the spread of the coronavirus, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs advises against any non-essential international travel.

In cases where travelling is essential, the Foreign Ministry advises keeping the following in mind:

Before planning your trip, please consult the Foreign Ministry website for the infection rate in your planned country of destination;

Stay up to date with possible travel restrictions in your destination – please consult the Reisi Targalt website, the ReOpen portal of the European Union, and, if necessary, contact the foreign mission of the country of destination for details;

Register your trip at the Foreign Ministry's Reisi Targalt website to allow us to notify you of possible travel restrictions;

Follow the recommendations of the Estonian Health Board for a safe flight to protect your health and that of others – if you show symptoms, please postpone your trip and contact your GP;

Take out travel insurance and carefully read the conditions of your insurance (including for travel interruptions caused by COVID-19);

At your destination, follow the instructions of local authorities and keep up to date with possible new restrictions;

On your return, follow the rules introduced in Estonia, monitor your health, and if you suspect you have been infected with the virus, contact your GP.

