news

Population minister wants legal amend to boost parental benefits ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Population affairs minister Riina Solman (Isamaa).
Population affairs minister Riina Solman (Isamaa). Source: ERR/ Kadri Põlendik
News

Minister of Population Affairs Riina Solman (Isamaa) is to submit legal amendment proposals which would alter the basis on which parental benefits are calculated.

The change would mean periods of unemployment would not be taken into account, necessitated, Solman says, by the coronavirus crisis.

In other words, since short-term registered unemployment periods, during which the parent claimed benefits, would not be included in the parental benefit calculation, the latter is likely to be higher than if it was, and thus act as an incentive to have a child.

"I hope that no child would go unborn during this period as the result of the loss of their potential parents' job on a temporary basis," Solman said, adding that she hoped the demographic hit would not be as hard as it had been during the last economic crisis starting in 2008.

Solman noted that the birth rate has gone down this year, partly as an increasing number of potential parents were born during the 1990s, when the birth rate had already been lower than before.

This combined with the effects of the pandemic require additional effort to negate, Solman said, hence the proposed legal amendments.

1,044 births were registered by the population department, subordinated to the Ministry of the Interior, in October – 533 of them girls and 511 boys.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:14

Foreign ministry green-lights Estonia bid as OSCE chair

17:34

Ott Tänak dominates Kehala rally

17:16

EKRE MP may get €26,000 for week out of office

16:29

Gallery: Yacht stranded after running aground off Muhu

15:51

Population minister wants legal amend to boost parental benefits

15:04

Party Ratings: Estonia 200 see continued autumn support growth

14:18

Journalists: Trump electoral defeat has taken wind out of EKRE sails

13:42

Health Board renews COVID-19 testing contract, valued at €100 million

12:59

EDF has coronavirus outbreak among 60 conscripts

12:14

Reinsalu talks UNSC 2021 close cooperation with Irish counterpart

11:35

Health Board: 265 new coronavirus cases in Estonia in past 24 hours

11:06

Swedish daily: US special forces in Estonia-bound exercise

13.11

Health Board starts testing Tallinn teachers for coronavirus

13.11

Estonian leaders: Joint effort needed to stop coronavirus

13.11

Tallinn hospitals bar fathers from maternity units after child is born

13.11

Tartu City Government closing most public offices until end of 2020

13.11

Most Estonian building sites not following safety rules

13.11

Tallinn 2035 strategy sets ambitious targets for city's future

13.11

Reinsalu: Killing of Bandarenka must bring new EU sanctions on Belarus

13.11

Health Board: 259 new cases of coronavirus recorded, four deaths Updated

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: