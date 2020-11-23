Appointments to apply for 2021 residence permits can now be booked online

From Monday (November 23), it is possible to reserve a time slot in December 2020 and January 2021 to submit an application for a residence permit for the purpose of work based on of the immigration quota for 2021.

Reservations opened at 8 a.m. on November 23 and time slots for December and January became available simultaneously, spokespeople for the Police and Border Guard Board said.

When submitting an application, a time must be reserved via the website of the Police and Border Guard Board.

The police recommend employers follow the new about the developments with the immigration quota as the number has not yet been confirmed.

Foreigners who wish to apply for a residence permit for the purpose of work for 2021 are requested to file an application at a service office of the Police and Border Guard Board or at a representation abroad no earlier than December.

Masks must be worn to appointments.

