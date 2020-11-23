Maintenance to cause possible disruptions of Smart-ID, Mobile-ID

SK ID Solutions said on Monday that it will be performing scheduled maintenance on its IT infrastructure on the night between November 26 and 27, as a result of which there might be disruptions in services.

The work will start on Thursday, November 26 and continue until 3 a.m. on Friday, November 27.

The maintenance works may cause disruptions between 11 p.m. and 12 a.m. in the following services: ID1 document certificate status changes; Mobile-ID (Estonia and Latvia) issuance and certificate status changes; Smart-ID issuance and certificate status changes; Mobile-ID usage in Estonia and Lithuania; certificate status services (OCSP); time-stamping service; Smart-ID usage; ID-card usage.

The works will cause an outage of up to 30 minutes between 12 a.m. and 12:30 a.m. Friday in the following services: Smart-ID usage, Smart-ID issuance.

The company said the maintenance work is needed to ensure the quality and availability of services, and offered its apologies for possible inconveniences.

