news

Maintenance to cause possible disruptions of Smart-ID, Mobile-ID ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Smart-ID is used by nearly half a million people in Estonia.
Smart-ID is used by nearly half a million people in Estonia. Source: ERR
News

SK ID Solutions said on Monday that it will be performing scheduled maintenance on its IT infrastructure on the night between November 26 and 27, as a result of which there might be disruptions in services.

The work will start on Thursday, November 26 and continue until 3 a.m. on Friday, November 27.

The maintenance works may cause disruptions between 11 p.m. and 12 a.m. in the following services: ID1 document certificate status changes; Mobile-ID (Estonia and Latvia) issuance and certificate status changes; Smart-ID issuance and certificate status changes; Mobile-ID usage in Estonia and Lithuania; certificate status services (OCSP); time-stamping service; Smart-ID usage; ID-card usage.

The works will cause an outage of up to 30 minutes between 12 a.m. and 12:30 a.m. Friday in the following services: Smart-ID usage, Smart-ID issuance.

The company said the maintenance work is needed to ensure the quality and availability of services, and offered its apologies for possible inconveniences. 

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:51

Coronavirus round-up: November 16-22

18:23

Maintenance to cause possible disruptions of Smart-ID, Mobile-ID

17:55

Tallinn's Old Town skating rink opens for 15th season

17:23

EU Commission launches infringement procedure over media services directive

16:47

Coronavirus restrictions apply to cinemas, theaters from November 28

16:37

New restrictions: Government agrees obligatory mask rules, extends 2+2

16:25

Tallinn to host over 300 light installations to illuminate festive season

15:55

Electoral Committee: Face verification idea not bad, but expensive

15:27

Estonian social affairs minister establishes personalized medicine council

14:56

Fat Margaret wins Europe-wide digital cultural heritage award

14:33

Residence permit appointments for 2021 can now be booked online

14:03

Kaljulaid's OECD secretary general hearing to take place on December 11

14:02

Hunt's return from COVID-19 list does not push Bengals to victory

13:46

EKRE's Poolamets elected chairman of Constitutional Committee

13:12

Constitutional committee votes marriage referendum off agenda

13:07

Culture recommendations: November 23-29

12:48

Media criticizes justice minister's wish to investigate journalists

12:29

Tallinn City Center expat chat: Andrea from Paraguay

12:01

Gallery: Polar bear Rasputin, the newest resident of Tallinn Zoo

11:35

Police to monitor mask-wearing compliance

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: